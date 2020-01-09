Vietnam Int’l Travel Mart 2020 slated for April
The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2020, themed “Heritage – Power of Vietnam Tourism”, will take place in Hanoi from April 1-4, announced the Vietnam Tourism Association on January 9.
At the VITM 2019 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2020, themed “Heritage – Power of Vietnam Tourism”, will take place in Hanoi from April 1-4, announced the Vietnam Tourism Association on January 9.
The VITM will feature 505 booths by exhibitors from 25 countries and territories. As of January 1, 85 percent of them registered for the event.
As part of the event, a forum on the same theme will be held, discussing cultural heritages’ contributions to tourism and economic development.
With 500 delegates from State management agencies, travel agencies and tourism educational establishments nationwide taking part, the forum is expected to raise their awareness about pooling social resources for Vietnam’s sustainable tourism development.
At the forum “Tourism looks toward the future”, participants will propose eco-friendly tourist products and introduce technological application in tourism development./.
The VITM will feature 505 booths by exhibitors from 25 countries and territories. As of January 1, 85 percent of them registered for the event.
As part of the event, a forum on the same theme will be held, discussing cultural heritages’ contributions to tourism and economic development.
With 500 delegates from State management agencies, travel agencies and tourism educational establishments nationwide taking part, the forum is expected to raise their awareness about pooling social resources for Vietnam’s sustainable tourism development.
At the forum “Tourism looks toward the future”, participants will propose eco-friendly tourist products and introduce technological application in tourism development./.