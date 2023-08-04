Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) and Speaker of the Parliament of Iran Ali Ardeshir Larijani at their meeting in Hanoi in 2018. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Iran Luong Quoc Huy has highlighted great potential for the two countries to boost their cooperation, especially in economy and trade, during a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (August 4).



According to the diplomat, the Vietnam-Iran relationship has seen marked developments, with the opening of the Iranian Embassy in Hanoi in 1991, and the Vietnamese Embassy in Tehran in 1997 as milestones.



Their two-way trade exceeded 500 million USD before the COVID-19 outbreak, and stood at over 100 million USD last year, excluding trade revenue through third countries.



Huy stressed that the two economies are complementary as Iran has strengths in natural resources, science, technology, and oil and gas, while Vietnam has advantages in agriculture, handicrafts, fisheries, and human resources.



As members of many international organisations, the two countries have provided mutual support at multilateral forums, he added.



Regarding the upcoming visit to Iran by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, the ambassador said the two sides expect to sign many cooperation agreements in trade, agriculture, justice and sports, as well as exchanges between localities on this occasion.



There will be a range of activities, including a law and policy forum aiming to enhance economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, a Vietnamese culture week, and exhibitions within the framework of the visit.





To foster the cooperation, the ambassador suggested the two countries further implement the cooperation documents and mechanisms they signed and established over the past years.



The diplomatic also suggested the two countries enhance the exchange of delegations, especially at high level, promote people-to-people diplomacy and intensify cooperation between localities, while strengthening collaboration in science-technology, education-training, culture and tourism.



According to the ambassador, the 10th meeting of the



