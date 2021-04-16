Vietnam, Italy conduct more than 40 joint scientific research projects
Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro speaks at a press conference to mark the Italian Research Day in the World (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Italy have carried out more than 40 joint scientific research projects since 1992 when the two sides signed the first protocol on scientific and technological cooperation, according to Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro.
He said that the projects have contributed to the development in various areas, serving the life of people in both countries.
According to the ambassador, this year, the Italian Research Day in the World, which is observed annually on April 15, comprises a UniSmartItaly event, a virtual fair that presents the Italian academic system to the Vietnamese public interested in study opportunities abroad. The event will take place from April 16-24.
Alongside, a workshop on Vietnam-Italy scientific and technological cooperation will be held virtually on May 6 in Hanoi to discuss achievements and prospects of bilateral collaboration in the field, he added./.