Sci-Tech Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam urges scientific-technological breakthroughs for national development Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said at working session with the Ministry of Science and Technology on April 13 that breakthroughs in science-technology are needed for the country to gain speed in development.

Sci-Tech Project approved to boost growth of agricultural biotech industry The Prime Minister has approved a project on developing the agricultural biotechnology industry to 2030 with the aim of optimising the country’s potential in researching, applying, and mastering advanced biotechnologies in the agricultural sector.

Sci-Tech Forum spotlights digital transformation challenges A forum on Vietnam’s digital challenges took place on April 9, a follow-up of a chain of technological events initiated by the Ministry of Information and Communications in 2020.

Sci-Tech Digital transformation a core factor in growth Digital transformation is regarded as a core factor in Vietnam’s comprehensive growth, given the country is now embarking on the 2021-2030 socio-economic development strategy.