– The third Vietnam-Italy defence policy dialogue was held in Hanoi on July 10 under the co-chair of Deputy Defence Minister Be Xuan Truong and Undersecretary of State for Defence of Italy Angelo Tofalo.The officials exchanged views on regional and global issues of shared concern and reviewed the outcomes of bilateral defence cooperation reaped after the second defence policy dialogue.They agreed on the contents and measures to step up the cooperation in the future, especially ways to maximize the operation efficiency of the defence policy dialogue at the deputy defence minister level and the working group on defence cooperation.They also agreed to intensify collaboration at multilateral mechanisms and forums, maintain partnership in training, especially language training, enhance cooperation in UN peacekeeping via the exchange of experts in the field, and set up an international cooperation mechanism on bomb and mine consequences recovery in Vietnam.Later, Undersecretary of State for Defence Angelo Tofalo was received by Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Defence Minister Phan Van Giang.Giang expressed his hope that the maintenance and effective implementation of cooperative mechanisms will contribute greatly to ratcheting up bilateral defence cooperation and the Vietnam-Italy defence ties will become a pillar of the two countries’ strategic partnership.Vietnam and Italy signed a memorandum of understanding on defence cooperation in 2013.During their time in Vietnam, Italy’s defence officers visited the Hong Ha ship-building factory, the Northern Helicopter Company, several historical and cultural relic sites in Hanoi, and Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province.-VNA