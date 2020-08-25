Environment Specialised zones in Phu Quoc Marine Protected Area adjusted The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has adjusted zoning at the marine protected area of Phu Quoc National Park on Phu Quoc Island.

Environment PM orders tighter plastic waste management Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered enhanced management in reuse, recycling, treatment and reduction of plastic waste.

Environment Hanoi's river water remains polluted The quality of surface water in many lakes and rivers in the north has improved, but 15 monitoring areas of 185 that have been monitored remain heavily polluted, mainly on the Cau and Nhue-Day rivers.