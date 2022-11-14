Vice Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Phan Xuan Thuy (left) hands over a souvenir to Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Vice Chair Tamura Tomoko. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, led by its Vice Chairman Phan Xuan Thuy, met with officials of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Tokyo during their recent working visit to Japan.

Meeting with JCP Vice Chair Tamura Tomoko, Thuy hailed Japan as a leading important partner of Vietnam. He said the commission is actively promoting cooperation activities in the fields of information and education via the Party channel with relevant Japanese agencies.

He conveyed the congratulations of Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and chairman of the commission Nguyen Trong Nghia to Tomoko and the JCP on the occasion of its 100th founding anniversary.

Tomoko affirmed that ties between the two Parties have become increasingly effective. She suggested the two sides boost cooperation, especially in information and communications ahead of the 50th founding anniversary of Japan-Vietnam diplomatic ties next year.

In his working sessions with the LDP’s communications and foreign affairs divisions, Thuy said as an advisory and directing agency of the Vietnamese Party and State in the field of press and communications, the commission is ready to work with Japanese agencies regarding the development of the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership as well as images of the two countries and people.

He also asked the LDP’s communications division to set up an information sharing channel with the Vietnamese commission and major press outlets as part of celebrations for the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties next year.

Visiting Akahata newspaper – the mouthpiece of the LDP - and NHK Television, Thuy lauded them for publishing positive coverage about Vietnam, thus contributing to deepening the bilateral ties. He also proposed the two press agencies to work more closely with Vietnamese counterparts to promote the images of each country, especially in 2023.

The Vietnamese official also presented a brief introduction about Vietnam’s press management model and experience in handling the relationship between the Vietnamese Party and State, and press management agencies and press system from central to local levels.

Editor-in-Chief of Akahata newspaper Yoji Ogiso mentioned the development trends of the modern press, especially digital transformation in the field.



He thanked the commission and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam for creating conditions for its representative office in Hanoi and wished to boost ties with Vietnamese major press outlets and the commission’s units.

During the trip, the Vietnamese delegation learned about operations at HontoTV, an information channel for the Vietnamese community in Japan, and met with the Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals in Japan./.