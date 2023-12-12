Senior Lieutenant General Huynh Chien Thang, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, receives a delegation from Japan’s Ministry of Defense, Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) and Sasakawa Peace Foundation in Hanoi. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Senior Lieutenant General Huynh Chien Thang, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, received in Hanoi on December 11 a delegation from Japan’s Ministry of Defense, Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) and Sasakawa Peace Foundation led by Major General Shirai Ryoji, Director of the Department of Personnel and Training at the General Staff of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.



At the reception, Thang highly appreciated the effective support of Japan’s Ministry of Defense and the JSDF through programmes on capacity enhancement, post-war consequence overcoming and marine security.



He hopes that the two sides will continue implementing the cooperation programmes effectively.

Thang hailed defence exchange activities between the two sides including the exchange programme between Vietnamese and Japanese field-grade officers supported by the Sasakawa Peace Foundation over the past six years.



He proposed that the Japanese sides study and expand subjects of the cooperation programme,and support Vietnamese Agent Orange/dioxin victims.



Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence will continue to create favourable conditions for the exchange programme between Vietnamese and Japanese field-grade officers, contributing to the two countries’ defence cooperation.



For his part, Shirai Ryoji expressed his hope for the further development of the two sides' cooperation, especially in defence and security. The two sides will continue to exchange experience, promote areas of cooperation, with focus on training and all-level delegation exchanges, and expand collaboration in new fields that they have the capacity and demand./.