Politics CPV leads country to fight against US invaders Between 1965-1973, the Party continued to lead the whole country in the resistance war against the US since the US launched the "local war" in the South and a destructive war in the North.

Politics Prime Minister welcomes Secretary-General of Japan’s ruling party Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Secretary-General of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan (LDP) Nikai Toshihiro, who also chairs the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance, in Hoi An city, the central province of Quang Nam, on January 12.

Politics ASEAN Chairmanship: For a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Advancing ASEAN’s contribution to maintaining regional peace, security and stability has been identified as one of five key priorities for Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2020, wrote Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh in an article. Below is a translation of the article.

Politics Late leading officer of voluntary army in Cambodia honoured A late leading officer of the Vietnamese voluntary soldiers in Cambodia has been posthumously honoured with a Cambodian Order in recognition of his contributions to the development of the friendship between the two countries.