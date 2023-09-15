Society Book on Fidel Castro’s visit to Vietnam launched in Cuba A book was launched by the Latin American News Agency, Prensa Latina, in Havana on September 13, marking the 50th anniversary of the Cuban leader's historic visit to Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 15 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City looks to boost partnership with World Economic Forum Ho Chi Minh City desires to partner with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to leverage the outcomes of the HCM City Economic Forum for the development of the southern largest economic hub and Vietnam in general, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai told WEF Managing Director Jeremy Jurgens.

Politics Young parliamentarians' pioneer role in digital transformation highlighted Young parliamentarians have an important role to play in pushing digital transformation towards sustainable economic development, heard the first session held in Hanoi on September 15 in the framework of the ongoing 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians.