Business Hanoi's first golden hotel up for sale The Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake is for sale with a starting price of 250 million USD. The auction is set for March.

Business Vietnam’s probiotics market attracts RoK businesses Businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) have been reportedly promoting probiotics marketing to tap into growing demand in Vietnam.

Business Over 809 million USD worth of bonds expires in March Nearly 227.6 trillion VND (9.6 billion USD) worth of corporate bonds is going to expire this year, of which about 19 trillion VND matured or was repurchased before maturity in the first two months of the year, according to data compiled by the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).

Business Dak Lak province ready for 8th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival Arrangements have been in place to ensure the success of the 8th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival, scheduled to take place in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak from March 10 to 14, the organising committee has said.