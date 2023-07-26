Society Job festival helps Japanese firms recruit labourers in Da Nang A job festival was held on July 26 in the central city of Da Nang by Dong A University and other units to connect employers from Wakayama prefecture of Japan and local candidates and students.

Society Incense offering ceremonies for Vietnamese martyrs held in Laos Incense offering ceremonies in tribute to Vietnamese and Lao martyrs were organised at the the Laos-Vietnam Combat Alliance Monument in Thoulakhom district, and the monument dedicated to Vietnamese martyrs in Kasy district of Vientiane province on July 26.

Society Ambassadors, IOM representative in Vietnam deliver message on human trafficking prevention, control The International Organisation for Migration (IOM), in collaboration with the Ambassadors of Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US to Vietnam, has produced a video to dispel misconceptions about human trafficking and to raise public awareness of this issue, as well as to call for more actions to protect the victims of the evil, on the occasion of the World Day Against Trafficking in Person (WDATIP) that falls on July 30.

Society Young OVs pay tribute to heroic martyrs at Dong Loc T-junction Some 120 young overseas Vietnamese (OV) from 26 countries and territories, who are taking part in the Vietnam Summer Camp 2023, offered incense and flowers at the Dong Loc T-junction monument in the central province of Ha Tinh on July 26.