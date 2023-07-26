Vietnam, Japan step up cooperation in energy transition
Vietnam and Japan should continue their close cooperation in the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) and the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on July 26.
Ha made the suggestion while receiving Special Advisor to the Cabinet of Japan, and Managing Director, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi in Hanoi.
Ha said he would like to listen to Maeda’s recommendations to materialise the target of net zero emissions, as well as the JETP roadmap, noting that as a developing nation, Vietnam has faced a range of difficulties in this field.
"The most important thing is that developed and developing countries need to work together to seek effective cooperation mechanisms," he continued.
The official told his guest that Vietnam has established a secretariat for the JETP implementation, along with working groups on investment policies, law perfection and energy transition in electricity, transport, industry and agriculture; and picked up some businesses to pilot major renewable energy projects.
Businesses need favourable access to funding sources to support the transition to green and renewable energy, he said, suggesting Vietnamese and Japanese enterprises establish close and comprehensive cooperation mechanisms to propose feasible projects and solutions that match the reality in Vietnam.
For his part, Maeda reiterated the Japanese Government’s commitments to promoting the AZEC initiative, and its hope for close cooperation with Vietnam in implementing the JETP and net zero emission roadmaps.
Japanese firms stand ready to play an active role in energy transition in Vietnam, he affirmed./.
