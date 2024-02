At the meeting between the Japanese delegation and representatives from the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations in Hanoi on February 27. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Japan’s Vice Minister of Defence for International Affairs Serizawa Kiyoshi visited the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations in Hanoi on February 27, during which the two sides sought cooperation opportunities in UN peacekeeping in the time ahead.Kiyoshi was in Hanoi to co-chair the 10th Vietnam-Japan Defence Policy Dialogue at the deputy ministerial level, which took place later the same day.The official highlighted cooperation between the two countries in peacekeeping operations, and expressed his hope for further collaboration in the areas where both have strengths and demand.For his part, Colonel Pham Manh Thang, head of the department, thanked Japan for its support to Vietnam in UN peacekeeping, and suggested the two sides promote cooperation in this regard.The two sides agreed to strengthen such cooperation through the exchange of delegations and expertise, training and technical support, as well as coordination in organising relevant conferences, workshops and forums.Japan will continue to invite Vietnam ese soldiers to short-term peacekeeping training courses and exercises in the country, and help the Southeast Asian nation raise capacity for its peacekeeping lecturers.In addition, professional, cultural, and sport exchanges will be held for Vietnamese and Japanese forces deployed at the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).