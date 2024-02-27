Politics FM’s Ireland visit to help deepen bilateral ties: Ambassador The official visit to Ireland on February 28-29 by Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son will mark a new stage of development in bilateral relationship, developing it in a more intensive, effective and sustainable direction, especially in the fields of politics, diplomacy, economics, trade, investment, climate change response, green growth, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges

Politics Foreign Minister meets leaders of UN, countries in Geneva Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on February 26 met with leaders of the United Nations (UN) and heads of delegations to the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, while attending the session.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 27 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam seeks re-election to UN Human Rights Council Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has called on countries to support Vietnam's bid for re-election as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2026-2028 tenure.