Vietnam join four-side fulsal tourney in Spain
Futsal player of Vietnam (in red) vies for the ball during the match against Japan (Photo: Vietnam Football Federation)Hanoi (VNA) - The national futsal team is joining a training practice and a four-side tourney in Spain, three weeks ahead of the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania.
The team of head coach Pham Minh Giang impressed by conceding solely one goal to Japan, Asia’s No.2, when there were only six minutes left of a match held on August 28.
Vietnamese players showed their confidence and skills, standing ready for clashes at the upcoming global tournament.
Vietnam only had two days to acclimatise to the conditions in Spain and had to adjust to play at night due to different time zones.
Members of the team lacked chances to play in official matches after a playoff against Lebanon in late May, due to the complexities of COVID-19.
Vietnam are in Group D with Brazil, Panama and the Czech Republic, with their matches on September 13, 16 and 19, respectively.
The 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup will take place in Lithuania from September 12 to October 3. The 24 participating teams were divided into six groups. The top and second-best squads of each group and four third-place teams with the best performance will qualify for the next round.
In 2016, Vietnam were among four third-placed teams earning a berth in the second round, in which they were beaten by the runners-up Russia./.