Travel Tra Su cajeput forest - An ideal place to seek serenity Visitors to the Tra Su cajeput forest in An Giang province may easily feel overwhelmed by natural green scenery, with the vitality from the cajeput trees creating a cool, pleasant space.

Videos Ha Long Bay listed among 51 most beautiful places in the world Condé Nast Traveler, a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine, has named the UNESCO-recognized heritage Ha Long Bay in the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh on its list of the 51 most beautiful places in the world.

Travel Hai Phong tourism to take off following UNESCO recognition of Cat Ba archipelago The recognition of Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago as a World Natural Heritage site by UNESCO in September has positively impacted the tourism industry in the northern port city of Hai Phong, home to the Cat Ba islands.

Destinations Ha Long Bay among world’s 51 most beautiful places: Condé Nast Traveler Condé Nast Traveler, a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine, has named the UNESCO-recognised heritage Ha Long Bay in the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh on its list of the 51 most beautiful places in the world.