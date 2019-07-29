Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (centre) hosts the Vietnamese delegation (Photo: VNA)

- A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Pham Tan Cong, Vice Secretary of the Party Organisation of the Central Enterprises Bloc, attended the 25th Sao Paulo Forum, which took place in Venezuela’s capital Caracas from July 25 – 28.Held by the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), the forum brought together 1,100 delegates from over 190 parties across 70 countries in Latin America and other parts of the world. It discussed regional and international affairs, while proposing measures to build a great unity to counter attack from regional right-wing forces in the region.While in Venezuela, the Vietnamese delegation was received by President Nicolas Maduro, held talks with Vice President of the PSUV Jesus Faria, and had a working session with First Vice President of the PSUV Diosdado Cabello.At these meetings, Venezuelan leaders praised the role and position of the CPV in progressive movements in the world, expressing their wish for bilateral exchanges on leadership and party building experience.The Venezuelan side hoped to strengthen cooperation between the two parties and learn from Vietnam’s economic development experience.On the sidelines of the forum, the delegation also met with representatives of other participating parties, including Victor Gaute, Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, who is in charge of the party’s information work.-VNA