Vietnam joins ASEAN village at Australia’s iconic multicultural festival
Embassies of ten ASEAN member states in Australia, including Vietnam, together have run an ‘ASEAN village’ space introducing their countries, peoples, cultures, and cuisines at the 25th National Multicultural Festival - Australia’s largest celebration of cultural diversity.
At the space, Vietnam displayed cultural publications, commercial goods, souvenirs, and tourism information serving visitors interested in the land. A fashion show of Vietnam’s traditional dress Ao dai performed by Vietnamese students in Australia also took place.
At the fashion show of Vietnam's Ao dai (Photo: VNA)Addressing the opening of the symbolic village, Indonesian Ambassador and head of the ASEAN Committee in Canberra Siswo Pramono highlighted the dialogue partnership between the bloc and Australia.
ASEAN wants to step up regional cooperation especially in cultural and people-to-people exchange, he affirmed.
In response, Andrew Barr, Chief Minister of the Australian Capital Territory, said he is highly valued the ties and the importance of each to the other side in cultural exchange and economic cooperation.
The festival, lasting from February 17 to 19 in Canberra, featured 500 stalls of organisations, embassies, and communities representing more than 170 ethnic groups in the country. It attracted the participation of some 300,000 people./.