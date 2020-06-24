Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, as the Chairman of ASEAN in 2020, chairs the Special ASEAN and ASEAN+3 Summits on COVID-19, April 14, 2020 (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dzung presents a symbolic number of medical supplies of the Government and people of Vietnam to support the COVID-19 prevention and control of the governments and people of eight countries in Southeast Asia, South Asia and South Pacific, Hanoi, May 18, 2020 (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh presents a symbolic number of medical supplies of the Government and people of Vietnam to support the government and people of Cambodia in the COVID-19 prevention and control, April 8, 2020 (Photo: VNA)
Vice President of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association Nguyen Manh Hung hands over medical supplies to the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association through the Lao Embassy in Hanoi, to help Lao people, especially doctors and nurses who are directly involved in preventing and combating the COVID-19, April 21, 2020 (Photo: VNA)
The association of Vietnamese-origin people in Thailand’s Udon Thani province presents masks to Udon Thani provincial hospital to prevent the spread of COVID-19 outbreak, April 7, 2020 (Photo: VNA)
Officer of the Military Region 2 High Command (R) presents medical supplies to representative of nothern Lao provinces at Tay Trang International Border Gate, Dien Bien province, April 21, 2020 (Photo: VNA)