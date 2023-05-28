Videos Da Nang developing into a “liveable city” in Asia Known as Vietnam’s most liveable city, Da Nang is well worth a visit to discover its manifold attractions, and it is also striving to secure a place on Asia’s liveability list.

Society WHO official urges tobacco tax, price hikes Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Vietnam Angela Pratt has called on the country to raise tobacco tax and prices, which are still among the world’s lowest.

Society Horizon International Bilingual School presents teaching equipment to schools in Ha Tinh Horizon International Bilingual School has presented 20 computers, 200 sets of tables and chairs, as well as other teaching resources and physical education supplies to schools in the central province of Ha Tinh.

Society Da Nang applies digital transformation to urban management With 43% of the population aged 18 and more owning electronic accounts on the public service portals, the central city of Da Nang is among the leading localities in Vietnam in digital transformation.