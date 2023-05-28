Vietnam joins international student festival at Russian university
A performance by Vietnamese students at the festival (Photo: VNA)Moscow (VNA) - Youngsters from the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia have joined an international student festival at the National University of Science and Technology (MISiS) in Moscow, Russia.
The Vietnamese delegation, led by First Secretary for Education at the embassy Nguyen Tuyet Hoa, joined nearly 1,000 students from 20 countries at the event.
First held in 2013, the MISiS international student festival has become a large-scale event providing a chance for students from various countries to meet and exchange with each other. This year, the festival resumed after three years of interruption due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Along with a national flag march, Vietnam performed a traditional dance and a flashmob. The Vietnamese booth at the event showcases folk paintings, brocade art, and traditional dishes.
Currently, about 60 Vietnamese students are studying at the MISiS./.