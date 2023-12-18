Society Google Doodle honours World Natural Heritage of Ha Long Bay The Vietnamese homepage of tech giant Google on December 17 featured a doodle of Ha Long Bay to mark the 29th anniversary of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)'s recognition of the bay as a World Heritage Site.

Society PM orders measures to ensure warm, safe Lunar Festival for all Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed to issue a directive asking ministries, sectors and localities to roll out measures to ensure that all people enjoy a warm, healthy, safe and economical Lunar New Year Festival (Tet), the biggest festival of Vietnamese people in a year, which will be celebrated in mid-February this year.

Videos Hong Kong offers opportunities for Vietnamese students China’s special administrative region of Hong Kong has been creating favourable conditions for overseas intellectuals to come for study and work. To access this policy, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Hong Kong has been proactively coordinating with Hong Kong educational facilities to present scholarships to Vietnamese students.