The Vietnamese booth at the ceremony draws a large number of visitors. (Photo: VNA)Singapore (VNA) – Vietnam introduced its culture and cuisine to international friends at a ceremony in Singapore on December 17 to mark the International Migrants Day (December 18).
Ta Thuy Lien, head of the Liaison Committee of the Vietnamese Community in Singapore, said that the committee has become a long-term partner of Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower during the annual event.
This year, the committee mobilised 2 tonnes of Vietnamese specialty rice ST25 and a large number of commodities to present to immigrant workers at the event, which gathered 10.000 guest workers in Singapore, she said.
Up to 500kg of rice and 250 gift packages were presented to Vietnamese workers in Singapore, Lien added.
An art performance at the event. (Photo: VNA)Commenting on the contributions by the Liaison Committee of the Vietnamese Community in Singapore, head of the event’s organising board Martin Koh hailed the committee’s participation at the event for the second time. With the activities of decorating and presenting “non la” (conical hats), the Vietnamese booth drew the largest number of visitors, he noted.
The ceremony was the main event of a series of the activities held by Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower throughout December to honour contributions by immigrant workers to the Singaporean economy and join force with the local community.
At the event, Heng Chee How, Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Defence and Deputy Secretary-General of the National Trades Union Congress, pledged that Singapore will continue to take actions to care of foreign workers and create the safest working environment for them./.