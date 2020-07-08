Politics Prime Minister names acting Minister of Health Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision promoting Permanent Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long to acting Minister of the health ministry.

Politics Southern provinces’ incumbent, former Party officials disciplined The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on July 7 issued punishments for an incumbent Party official of Dong Thap province and a former official of Dong Nai province for their serious violations while performing their duties.

Politics HCM City striving to remain Vietnam’s economic locomotive The HCM City Party Committee convened its 42nd conference on July 7, chaired by Politburo member and Secretary of the city’s Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan.

Politics PM offers sympathy to China over severe floods Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 7 sent a message to his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang to offer sympathy over the great losses in human lives and property caused by severe flooding triggered by torrential rains in 26 out of 31 localities in China since early June.