Vietnam joins UNSC open debate on peace operation, human rights
Head of Vietnam's Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy speaks at the UN Security Council (UNSC) video teleconference on peace operation and human rights on July 7. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy highlighted the basic principles of peacekeeping operations and the primary role of host countries in protecting and promoting human rights during a UN Security Council (UNSC) open debate on July 7.
The video conference was held on the topic of peace operations and human rights under the chair of Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, German Federal Minister of Defence.
Briefers included High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, Special Representative for South Sudan and head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) David Shearer and Senga Dismas Kitenge of Groupe Lotus, a human rights non-governmental organisation based in Congo.
Speaking at the debate, Quy said that UN peacekeeping missions must ensure the accuracy and neutrality of information gathered during the supervision, reporting and analysis of the host countries’ enforcement of human rights.
All peacekeeping operations must adhere to such basic principles, take into account the local economic, social and cultural features, and particularly pay attention to protecting vulnerable groups in conflicts, he noted.
Peacekeepers should function as role models in complying with the UN principles and disciplines in human rights, and be provided with necessary knowledge and skills regarding this matter both before and during operations, the Vietnamese diplomat added./.