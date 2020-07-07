Politics Vietnam prioritises child right protection: ambassador Vietnam always pays attention to and prioritises protecting children's rights in armed conflicts, said Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Vietnamese delegation in Geneva.

Politics NA leader hails Hanoi’s socio-economic development efforts National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has praised the efforts and determination of Hanoi in regard to economic development, with its GDP expanding 3.39 percent in the first half of 2020, higher than Vietnam’s average of 1.81 percent.

Politics Activities planned to mark 70 years of Vietnam-Bulgaria diplomatic ties The Vietnam-Bulgaria Friendship Association will collaborate with the Bulgarian Embassy in Vietnam to organize a range of activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (February 8, 1950 – 2020).

Society Flag-raising ceremony on Ly Son island Flag-raising ceremony is a long-held tradition of locals on Ly Son island, Quang Ngai province, to pay tribute to late soldiers who spent their lives safeguarding Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea and islands.