Politics Vietnam elected Vice President of UNESCO General Conference Vietnam was elected a Vice President of the 42nd session of the UNESCO’s General Conference, representing the Asia-Pacific, on November 8.

Politics Vietnamese leaders congratulate Cambodia on 70th Independence Day The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) sent congratulations to the Central Committee of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Independence Day of Cambodia on November 9.

Politics Vietnam, Russia step up cooperation in firefighting, search and rescue Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam and Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Sen. Lieut. Gen Kurenkov Aleksandr Vyacheslavovich agreed on the urgent need to step up coordination between the two countries in order to raise the efficiency of firefighting, and search and rescue operations during their talks in Hanoi on November 9.