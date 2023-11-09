Vietnam keeps effective communications on economic issues with US: spokeswoman
The headquarters of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will maintain close cooperation and regular and effective communications channels with the US share information, increase understanding and tackle outstanding problems in bilateral ties, especially in economy and trade, to help bilateral economic ties meet both sides’ interests, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang told a regular press meeting on November 9.
She made the remark when responding to a question about the US Department of the Treasury’s latest report on the macro-economic and foreign exchange policies of major trading partners of the US.
The report, released on November 7, named six economies, including Vietnam, in the monitoring list of major trading partners that merit close attention to their currency practices and macro-economic policies.
The spokesperson noted that the report did not list Vietnam as a currency manipulator and made positive assessments on the results of the country’s monetary policy and exchange rate governance./.