Draw of 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup. (Photo: kinhtedothi.vn)



The Vietnam men’s football team have landed in Group A, the easier group of the upcoming 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, according to the draw held on May 2 at the Hotel Mulia Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.They will play against Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar and Malaysia.In the qualifying round of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2016 held in Myanmar, Vietnam beat rivals Myanmar, Cambodia and Malaysia.The Philippines will battle it out against defending champions Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and either Brunei or Timor-Leste in tough Group B.The winning team will walk away with 200,000 USD. While the runner-up will receive 75,000 USD and the third-place team will get 50,000 USD.The tournament will take place from November 8 to December 15.-VNA