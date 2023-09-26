Videos Fidel Castro’s historic Vietnam visit solemnly celebrated Politburo member and President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez is paying a visit to Vietnam. During the visit, he represents Cuban Party and State leaders to attend activities marking 50 years since Cuban leader Fidel Castro visited the liberated zone in South Vietnam in September 1973.

Politics President receives newly accredited foreign ambassadors President Vo Van Thuong hosted separate receptions in Hanoi on September 26 for ambassadors of Bulgaria, the European Union (EU) Delegation, France and Kazakhstan who came to present their credentials.

Politics News agencies treasure Vietnam – Cuba special solidarity The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Cuban news Agency Prensa Latina (PL) have preserved and treasured the traditional solidarity and special friendship between Vietnam and Cuba, PL President Luis Enrique González Acosta has said.

Politics Lao official praises Vietnam’s bamboo diplomacy The "bamboo diplomacy" is a flexible and steadfast foreign policy, which is resilient and determined but not rigid, and is imbued with Vietnamese identity, said Chairman of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association Boviengkham Vongdara.