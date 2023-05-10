Vietnam, Laos beef up defence cooperation
A high-level delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) led by Chief of the army’s General Staff and Vice Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong joined a series of meetings in Vientiane on May 10 as part of his trip to Laos.
The delegation paid a courtesy call to Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith and Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Chansamone Chanyalath, while holding official talks with a Lao Ministry of National Defence delegation.
At these meetings, Cuong stated the VPA is willing to share experience with the Lao People's Army (LPA) regarding the task of participating in economic development.
Appreciating the assistance of Lao Party, State, army, and people for Vietnam’s past struggle for independence and current national construction and protection cause, the official affirmed that in all circumstances, Vietnam always attaches importance to, sustains and constantly promotes the special and faithful relationship with Laos.
The Lao Party and State leader expressed his pleasure to see the sound growth of defence cooperation between the countries in recent years, considering it an important pillar of the Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.
Chansamone Chanyalath thanked Vietnam for supporting Laos’ development in different periods and stated Laos will apply Vietnam's valuable experience for new progress in all aspects, including military and defence.
Meanwhile, at the talks, Cuong and Chief of the LPA’s General Staff Khamliang Outhakaysone agreed that the join work between the sides must be conducted more proactively and effectively in the time to come, particularly in human resources development and the education of the younger generation on the nations’ ties via a series of activities next year./.