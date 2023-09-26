Gen. Luong Cuong, Chairman of the VPA’s General Department of Politics, and Sen. Lieut. Gen. Thongloi Silivong inspect the guard of honour. (Photo: VNA)

At the talks, Cuong said that the Party, State and army of Vietnam always treasure relations with Laos, consider this a top priority in the country’s foreign policy, and always wish to work with the Lao sides to continuously strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, people and armies.The two sides agreed that defence cooperation should be implemented effectively in line with the common perceptions of high-level leaders, and the outcomes of the September 6 meeting between the three Party leaders of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.They also vowed to step up cooperation between agencies and units through delegation exchanges, and intensify coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums and mechanisms, particularly those led by ASEAN.The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the VPA are willing to share experience with and support the Lao sides to successfully assume the role as the Chair of the military and defence meetings in 2024 when Laos holds the ASEAN Chairmanship, Cuong said.