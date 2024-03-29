Society Rewards must be given to right person, at right time: Acting President Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on March 29 asked Central Highlands and central coastal localities to pay due attention to emulation and reward work as it can stimulate motivation for the political system and people to perform their tasks.

Society Key transport projects progressing well: Prime Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 29 acknowledged that key transport projects are progressing more effectively.

Travel HCM City: Rosy trumpet trees turn streets pink Tabebuia rosea, also known as pink poui and rosy trumpet trees, are in full bloom in many streets of Ho Chi Minh City, creating poetic scenes.

Society Thousands of houses built for poor households in Dien Bien As many as 5,000 houses have been built and handed over to poor households in the northern province of Dien Bien under a housing project for the disadvantaged in Dien Bien (Project 09) launched by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee in April 2023 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory.