This is the first drill organized under an agreement inked at a defence ministers’ meeting among the three countries in Hanoi in 2019. It is a priority of the sides to prevent and respond to threats by natural disasters and climate change-related issues.

Close to 500 military officers from the three countries gathered for the drill which focuses on search and rescue in areas hit by floods and landslides, and where there are collapsed buildings and spills of toxic chemicals.

Vietnam takes part in most of the event’s categories and deploys its engineering and air forces, helicopters and boats in water search and rescue.

Under the plan, the drill will run through September 15./.

VNA