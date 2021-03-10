Politics Vietnam, New Zealand look to beef up cooperation Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh held a virtual discussion on March 10 with New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta, during which they agreed to promote the role of the two foreign ministries in bolstering cooperation between Vietnam and New Zealand.

Politics Vietnamese, Singaporean PMs hold phone talks on bilateral cooperation Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Long on March 10 to discuss bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Politics Vietnam, India boost defence collaboration Vietnam and India have agreed to quickly carry out defence cooperation activities after the COVID-19 pandemic is put under control and the two Governments remove movement restrictions.

Politics Announcement of 13th Party Central Committee’s second plenum The 13th Party Central Committee issued an announcement on March 9 after completing all the working programme of its second plenum.