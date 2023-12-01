Delegates to the 13th National Congress of VGCL visit an exhibition featuring VGCL's performance in the 2018-2023 term. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Nguyen Dinh Khang on December1 received delegations from the Lao Federation of Trade Unions (LFTU) and the Central Union of Cuban Workers (CTC), who are in Hanoi to attend the 13th National Congress of the VGCL.



Welcoming the guests, Khang said that their attendance at the congress is a source of encouragement for delegates to the congress and showed the solidarity of the international trade unions movement with Vietnamese labourers and trade unions.



He expressed his joy with the close relationship between the VGCL and the LFTU as well as between the VGCL and the CTC in recent years. The VLCG attaches great importance to developing traditional friendship and special solidarity with the Lao and Cuba trade unions.



He affirmed the VLCG’s consistent stance on maintaining, consolidating, and further promoting the relationship with the LFTU and the CTC, in the coming term.



Chairman of the LFTU Leth Xayyaphone, and permanent member of the CTC's National Secretariat congratulated the VLCG on its outcomes and successes in the past tenure, while affirming to always stand side by side with the VLCG in the mission of representing and protecting the rights of union members and workers./.