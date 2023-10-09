Chairman of the Laos - Vietnam Friendship Association Boviengkham Vongdara (sixth from the right) hands over Order of Friendship from the Lao government to individuals who have made outstanding contribution to strengthening the friendly relationship between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association (VLFA) held the fifth congress for the 2023-2028 term in Hanoi on October 9 with the presence of 150 delegates.

Guests at the event included Lao Minister of Technology and Communication and President of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association Boviengkham Vongdara, and Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang.

In his remarks at the event, Standing Vice chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, who is President of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Parliamentarians Group, spoke highly of the exciting, regular and practical activities of the association.

Appreciating the important contributions that the VLFA has made to cultivating the traditional friendship between the two countries, Man suggested that during the new term, the association continues to attract the participation of outstanding individuals and relevant organisations in people-to-people diplomacy activities with new methods of operation along with the application of information technology.

Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, who is President of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Parliamentarians Group, speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

A report presented at the congress showed that the past term has witnessed many important events in Vietnam - Laos relations including the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations and 45th anniversary of the signing of the bilateral Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation. In that context, the VLFA has conducted many diverse activities, contributing to consolidating and strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos with highlights being large-scale people-to-people exchanges and thematic activities "following the leader's footsteps" which attracted young generation of the two countries.

The congress elected a new executive board of 73 members, with Nguyen Dac Vinh, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Culture and Education, elected as Chairman of the association for 2023-2028.

On the occasion, organisations and individuals of the VLFA were commended for their contribution to people-to-people diplomacy activities in the 2024-2024 period./.