Vietnam, Laos’ fronts and ministries step up cooperation
Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Le Tien Chau paid a courtesy call to Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune, President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee, on May 16.
Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Le Tien Chau (centre) pays a courtesy call to Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune (right), President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee, on May 16. (Photo: mattran.org.vn)
Chau is accompanying Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on his official visit to Laos from May 15 – 17.
Affirming the growing bilateral relations, the officials agreed to focus their attention on organising activities marking the two countries’ Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic ties, and the 45th year of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation.
The two are scheduled to visit each other’s country this year. Vietnam and Laos also plan to hold a conference on building a shared border of peace and friendship in 2022.
Previously, Chau met leaders of the associations of the Vietnamese people in Laos and Thailand and the Vietnamese business association in Laos to get to know their wishes and opinions after being severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years. The Vietnamese community in Laos and Thailand has a total population of about 100,000 people.
Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi also met with Lao Minister of Public Works and Transport Viengsavath Siphandone who suggested the two ministries develop deeper and effective cooperation and sign new agreements in the upcoming visit by the Lao Ministry of Public Works and Transport delegation to Vietnam.
A Ministry of Construction delegation led by Minister Nguyen Thanh Nghi meets with offcials from the Lao Ministry of Public Works and Transport on the same day. (Photo: Vietnam's Ministry of Construction)Siphandone also expressed his wish for the Vietnamese Ministry of Construction to share experience in policymaking, urban and urban architectural planning, handling hydropower plant accidents, and developing national and regional master plans.
Agreeing with his host’s proposal, Nghi said the two sides should promptly foster bilateral cooperation in a more practical and effective manner. He also noted that his ministry has been focusing on law revision and building as well as housing development, particularly for low- and middle-income people and factory workers.
Ending the discussion, they agreed to establish a new mechanism for more effective partnership and set up contacts for addressing major issues between the two sides, especially developing a draft of a new memorandum of understanding and co-hosting this year’s celebration events./.