Vietnam ese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh (left) and Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumsay Kommasith (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh and Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumsay Kommasith on November 29 shared the view that the Vietnam-Laos relationship has been thriving despite a range of difficulties caused by the



While co-chairing the seventh annual political consultation at the foreign ministerial level in Vientiane, the officials said political cooperation has been enhanced intensively, with regular visits, phone talks and high-level meetings maintained.



Attention has been paid to bilateral cooperation mechanisms in various fields like national defence-security, external affairs, economy, culture, education and science-technology.



The ministers consented to instruct the two foreign ministries to further coordinate in better serving high-level visits and meetings and preparing for the 43rd meeting of the inter-governmental committee, while joining hands with other relevant ministries and agencies to implement cooperation agreements, programmes and projects.



They said collaboration between the two foreign ministries has been reinforced practically and effectively through annual cooperation mechanisms at ministerial and deputy ministerial levels, and other mechanisms and forms, covering an array of fields.



Notably, the two sides successfully held an online political consultation at the foreign ministerial level in October, and signed an action programme on cooperation in economic diplomacy for 2020-2025.



Minh took the occasion to thank the Lao side for supporting Vietnam to run for seats at UN agencies and organisations over the past time, and for backing Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2020.



Vietnam will coordinate and support Laos to successfully organise the ninth Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit, the 10th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam (CLMV) Summit, and the 11th Cambodia-



The two sides agreed to continue their close coordination at regional and international forums, share information and viewpoints, and coordinate in seeking international resources for joint projects and programmes.



Following the political consultation, the two ministers signed a cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese and Lao foreign ministries for the 2021-2025 period.



On this occasion of Minh's visit to Laos from November 29-30, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines resumed its first commercial flight between Hanoi and Vientiane since the COVID-19 broke out./.

VNA