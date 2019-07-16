Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (R) and Chief Judge of the Lao Supreme People's Court Khampha Sengdara (Photo: VNA)

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has asked the Supreme People’s Courts of Vietnam and Laos to increase training courses for judges and court officials.She made the statement at a reception for visiting Chief Judge of the Lao Supreme People's Court Khampha Sengdara in Hanoi on July 16.Ngan said the country is making efforts to implement the judicial reform strategy and has gained significant outcomes, adding that the court plays an important role in the field.The top legislator hailed the close coordination between the Vietnam Supreme People’s Court and the Lao counterpart, especially in training judges and court officials – which has been mentioned in the bilateral cooperation agreement signed in 2008.The two sides have also exchanged working delegations at both central and local levels, she added.She highly appreciated the organisation of the court conference of Vietnamese, Cambodian, and Lao border provinces, as it promotes the sharing of experience, especially in dealing with transnational crimes.Khampha Sengdara said the Lao Supreme People’s Court is implementing restructuring.During talks with the Vietnamese counterpart, the two sides exchanged experience in revising the Code of Civil Procedure, publishing judgments on portal, managing judges while performing public duties, and applying Industry 4.0 in judicial activities.He also informed the cooperation outcomes between the two courts over the past time, including training judges. Before 2007, the two sides mainly cooperated at the central level. But afterwards, they have increased exchanges at provinces, shared border areas, and localities setting up twin ties, he said.Chairwoman Ngan sent her best regards to her Lao counterpart Pany Yathotou and hoped the Lao top legislator will visit Vietnam again soon.-VNA