Business Apple, Samsung supplier BOE plans two new factories in Vietnam Chinese display maker BOE Technology Group Co Ltd, a supplier of both Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, has a plan to invest a substantial sum to build two factories in Vietnam.

Business Ford Vietnam sets new monthly, quarterly sales records Ford Vietnam broke its monthly and quarterly sales records in the fourth quarter of 2022, with 13,329 cars sold, holding a market share of over 10%.

Business Automobile sales increase 33% in 2022 Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) sold 404,635 vehicles of all kinds last year, an annual rise of 33%.

Business VinFast’s EVs grab international media’s attention at CES 2023 With a good-looking and sophisticated design, and impressive specifications, VinFast's electric vehicle (EV) duo VF 6 and VF 7, showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show CES 2023 recently held in the US, received positive reviews from the international media.