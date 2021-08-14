Politics Steering Committee for making Party building project opens 1st session The Steering Committee for making the project on continuing to promote Party building and rectification, prevent and repel the deterioration in political ideology, morality, lifestyle and internal "self-evolution" and "self-transformation" manifestations convened the first session in Hanoi on August 13.

Politics Second session of 15th NA Standing Committee to open next week The 15th National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee will convene its second session at the NA Building in Hanoi from August 17-18, the NA Office announced on August 13.

Politics NA to discuss seven draft laws at second session National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 13 worked with standing members of several NA committees on the verification of seven draft laws that will be submitted to the legislature at the second session of the 15th NA scheduled to take place at the end of this year.

Politics Vietnam values relations with ESCAP: Foreign Minister Vietnam attaches importance to its fruitful cooperation with the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son at his virtual talks with an ESCAP official on August 13.