Vietnam, Laos officially launch Nam Giang – Dakta Ok int’l border gates
Authorities of the south-central province of Quang Nam and the neighbouring Lao province of Sekong co-held a ceremony to officially launch the pair of Nam Giang – Dakta Ok international border gates on August 14.
The Nam Giang – Dakta Ok border gates were upgraded to international status earlier this year.
Vietnam and Laos have been making every effort to put the international border gates into operation despite the rapidly-evolving COVID-19 situation in both countries.
The upgrading of the gates is expected to facilitate the movement of goods and people and boost economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two provinces and the countries at large.
It is also hoped to open up new opportunities for partnership between Vietnam’s central key economic zone and Laos’ south-central and Thailand’s south-east regions, attract more international investors into the region, support the development of the East-West Economic Corridor and promote the building of ASEAN Community.
On the occasion, the Government of Vietnam presented 100 tonnes of rice to people living in Sekong’s border villages /.