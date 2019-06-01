Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith vowed to work for a breakthrough in bilateral trade during their meeting in Hanoi on June 1.



PM Phuc said the two countries’ governments, ministries and agencies are actively implementing agreements reached by their leaders with initial positive results, citing examples of key infrastructure works such as Vung Ang port and the Vientiane – Hanoi highway.



Vietnam is willing to share national development experience with Laos, he said.



The host expressed his delight at growing bilateral ties, especially the celebrations of anniversaries important to both countries in early 2019 such as the 70th anniversary of Traditional Day of Volunteer Soldiers in Laos, the 60th anniversary of the opening of the western branch of the Truong Son trail and the 65th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu victory.



He suggested that the two sides enhance the sharing of experience in Party building, thus improving bilateral ties in diverse areas.



Sisoulith, for his part, said the Lao government, ministries, agencies are seriously fulfilling tasks set by the two nations’ leaders, adding that most Vietnamese-funded projects in Laos are being carried out in schedule and the Lao government has also offered support to Vietnamese projects in Laos.



He thanked the Vietnamese government for assisting Laos in its national development cause via specific cooperation mechanisms. He emphasized that infrastructure connectivity projects between the two countries are important to bilateral economic exchange, as well as to economic cooperation along the East-West Economic Corridor.-VNA