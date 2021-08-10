Politics Vietnamese, Lao provinces seek to deepen cooperative ties Chairman of the People's Committee of the Vietnamese northern province of Bac Giang Le Anh Duong had a meeting with Khamlieng Outthakaison, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Governor of Xaysomboun province of Laos in Vientiane on August 9.

Politics Deputy PM stresses Vietnam-Laos cooperation areas Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has suggested Vietnam and Laos boost cooperation in institution-policy, infrastructure and human resources in the time ahead.

Politics President meets with PM, visits former Party, State leaders of Laos President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 9 met with Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh; and visited and held separated meetings with former Party and State leaders of Laos.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao Fronts boost collaboration President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien met with his Lao counterpart Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune in Vientiane on August 9.