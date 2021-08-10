Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (Photo: VNA) Vientiane (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man held talks with his Lao counterpart,



The two officials briefed each other on the political and socio-economic situation in each country.



Man, who has been accompanying President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his wife on their official friendship visit to Laos, shared the Vietnamese NA's experience in coordinating with the Government in implementing the "dual target" of fighting COVID-19 and boosting economic development at the same time.



They discussed specific measures to realise cooperation contents between the two sides in the time to come.



The two officials also exchanged ideas on how to foster coordination at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums of which both sides are members, as well as in international and regional issues of shared concern such as those related to peace, security and stability. They also discussed ways to promote the role of the two legislatures in building the ASEAN Community.



Both sides agreed to work closely together in organising activities to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in 2022.



On the occasion, Man conveyed NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s best regards and invitation to visit Vietnam to Chairman of the Lao NA Saysomphone Phomvihane and other leaders of the Lao legislature.



Man also invited Sounthone to visit Vietnam, and the invitation was accepted with pleasure./.

VNA