Vietnam, Laos share experience in inspection, supervision activities
Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Inspection Commission Tran Cam Tu had a meeting with his Lao counterpart Khamphan Phommaphat in Hanoi on June 1, during which both sides shared experience in inspection and supervision activities.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Tu, who is Politburo member and Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, briefed the Lao official on the achievements that Vietnam has gained so far this year, underlining that the country has continued to strengthen Party building and anti-corruption efforts.
Particularly, inspection and supervision have been considered a focus in the Party leadership and direction with high determination as well as comprehensive and drastic actions and strict punishments on Party organisations and members committing violations, he said, noting that there are no restricted zones and no exceptions in the fight against corruption.
Meanwhile, the inspection commissions at all levels have worked hard to complete their tasks as well as possible, successfully dealing with many difficult and complicated cases that draw public attention, thus creating positive influence on society and making important contributions to Party building and rectification, said Tu.
He expressed his hope that in the time to come, the two sides will continue to increase delegation exchange, information and experience sharing, contributing to strengthening the special friendship and solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.
For his part, Khamphan Phommaphat, Politburo member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee, head of its Inspection Commission and head of the central committee for corruption prevention and control, spoke highly of the inspection, supervision and Party discipline as well as the corruption combat of the Vietnamese Party and State over the years.
Khamphan Phommaphat, who is also President of the Lao State Inspection Authority, said he hopes through this visit, the Lao side will learn useful experience in inspection and supervision activities, thus enhancing the capacity and professional skills of its officials as well as the efficiency of inspection and supervision work, the settlement of complaints and denunciations, and corruption combat.
The Lao official also affirmed that he will do his best to contribute to maintaining and promoting the special friendship and solidarity as well as comprehensive cooperation between the two nations./.