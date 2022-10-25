Politics Party leader welcomes Cambodian Senate President Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception on October 25 for President of the Cambodian Senate and Vice President of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP), Samdech Say Chhum, who is on an official visit to Vietnam.

World Vietnam’s achievements in ensuring human rights praised Vietnam’s election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023–2025 tenure is a clear demonstration of the Vietnamese Government’s efforts to protect human rights, and a transparent reflection of the increasing improvement of living conditions in Vietnam, President of the Czech – Vietnam Friendship Association (CVFA) Milos Kusy has said.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 25 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 25.