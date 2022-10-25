Vietnam, Laos step up cooperation in resources, environment management
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha and his Lao counterpart Bounkham Vorachit held talks in Hanoi on October 25 in a bid to strengthen the countries’ collaboration.
Ha said the two ministries have engaged in practical and effective joint works, particularly regarding the areas of meteorology - hydrology, water resources, environmental protection, geology – minerals, and capacity building, knowledge and experience sharing.
Results of meetings between the units of the two sides showed that both ministries want to further their comprehensive and substantive cooperation relationship in the coming time in such fields of land management, nature conservation and transboundary pollution management, climate change response, and carbon market and circular economy development, among others.
For his part, the Lao minister lauded the close ties shared between the ministries and thanked the Vietnamese side for supporting his ministry in its policy and legal construction.
She hoped the Vietnamese minister will pay attention to further boosting cooperation and experience exchange with her ministry in contribution to the Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation.
At the talks, representatives of the sides suggested strengthening the experience exchange on policy management and development; providing training support for Lao management staff; coordinating in building projects using Vietnam's ODA; and mobilising foreign funding, among others.
These proposals will be included in the cooperation plan submitted to the ministers for approval to be implemented in the near future./.