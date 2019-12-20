Politics Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich holds talks with Cambodian counterpart Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich on December 20 held talks with his Cambodian counterpart Tea Banh, who is here for a working visit from December 19-22 and to attend the 30th All-People Defence Festival and 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army.

Politics Army stands firmly under Party’s leadership: top leader The Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) has always served as the core force to, together with the Party and the people, achieve splendid accomplishments in national liberation and construction and defence throughout its 75-year history, Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has said.

Politics Vietnam remains Laos’ important partner: magazine Vietnam’s investment flows into Laos face multiple challenges but promising outlook is still ahead, said an article of the Laos-Viet magazine on December 19.

Politics Founding anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army marked in many countries Vietnamese embassies in many countries continued to host events to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army and took the occasion to introduce the 2019 White Paper on Vietnam National Defence.