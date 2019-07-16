At the talks (Source: congly.vn)

– The Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam and its Lao counterpart have agreed to increase training courses for Lao judges and court officials.Accordingly, a training course for 30 Lao judges will be held from July 22 to August 16.The consensus was reached during the talks between Chief Judge of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam Nguyen Hoa Binh and his Lao counterpart Kham Pha Seng Da Ra in Hanoi on July 15.The two sides will also continue implementing the cooperation memorandum of understanding signed in 2008 and some contents of intensifying collaboration between the courts reached during the visit to Laos by the Vietnamese Chief Judge last August.Host and guest shared the view that the enhanced relationship between Vietnam and Laos has brought about specific and practical benefits to the court systems of both countries.The Lao official, who is paying a visit to Vietnam from July 14-17, spoke highly of the partnership between the courts, especially the assistance of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam to Laos in establishing administrative courts.He expressed hope for more delegation exchanges and further cooperation in personnel training between the courts.-VNA