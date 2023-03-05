Construction of a bridge linking Laos and Thailand (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The 23rd preparatory conference of the nine provinces of Vietnam, Laos and Thailand that share the use of Road 8 and Road 12 was recently held in the central Lao province of Bolykhamsay to review their cooperation.

A representative of Bolykhamsay province reported the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding reached at the previous conference in the central province of Ha Tinh in September 2019.

Accordingly, they recorded results in transport, education, sport, culture, tourism, trade and investment, agriculture and health care.

The most outstanding achievements were made in transport, with ongoing construction of several works linking provinces of the three countries.

Bolykhamsay province is also partnering with Ha Tinh to prepare a proposal to the two Governments to consider a project on building a road between Namphao-Cau Treo international border gate to address traffic congestion at the border gate. The project is expected to use Vietnam's aid funding.

On the Vietnamese side, the central province of Nghe An also created favourable conditions to build an expressway along Vientiane-Pakxan-Thanh Thuy-Hanoi route.

The central province of Quang Binh and the Lao province of Khammouane agreed to allow their pairs of border gates to trade in goods and permit vehicles from the two provinces to transport passengers and goods through Quang Binh province’s border gate.

Quang Binh is expanding four roads to facilitate passenger transport between Laos and Vietnam, and is continuing to propose the Vietnamese government discuss with the Lao and Thai counterparts the addition of Road 8 and Road 12 to the Cross-Border Transport Agreement (CBTA) to facilitate the transportation of passengers and goods across the borders of the Greater Mekong Sub-region./.