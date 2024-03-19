VSS Deputy General Director Nguyen Duc Hoa speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Social Security (VSS) Nguyen Duc Hoa chaired a working session with Deputy Director General of the Lao Social Security Organisation (LSSO) Bouahome Phommachane in Hanoi on March 19.



Hoa said the activities planned for the Lao delegation's visit serve to further solidify cooperation between the VSS and LSSO, building upon the existing memorandum of understanding for the 2022-2025 period.



He highlighted the importance of the visit, saying that it would allow the delegation to gain valuable updates on new regulations and information concerning the VSS's specialised inspection functions.



Bouahome Phommachane, for her part, believed that both sides will further promote comprehensive cooperation to improve the capacity of performing social security policies, ultimately ensuring top-notch service and efficiency for citizens and businesses in each nation.



The LSSO delegation, she added, come prepared to share their experiences in inspection and examination practices related to social security regimes and policies.



Hoa, alongside leaders from various VSS departments, answered the delegation's inquiries on social security and health insurance inspection procedures, as well as methods to guarantee social security in both countries.



As the session concluded, Bouahome Phommachane expressed her desire for the VSS and LSSO to maintain close collaboration in specialised social security inspection and overall social security assurance. This, she said, would contribute significantly to further strengthening the Vietnam-Laos relationship in the years to come./.