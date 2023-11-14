Vietnam, Laos to step up sharing mass mobilisation experience
Permanent Vice Chairman of the Mass Mobilisation Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Pham Tat Thang held talks with Vice President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee Inlavanh Keobounphanh in Hanoi on November 14.
Thang, who is also a member of the CPV Central Committee, underlined the results of cooperation between the two Parties and the two countries. He also informed his guest about the results of the Vietnamese commission’s mass mobilisation activities.
Expressing her delight at the development of the Laos - Vietnam special solidarity, Keobounphanh, a member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee, gave a brief presentation of the recent situation of Laos and some activities of the LFNC. She also provided her evaluation of the cooperation between the two Parties and the two countries, particularly between the LFNC and the Vietnamese Mass Mobilisation Commission.
During the talks, the two sides discussed some cooperation focuses for the time ahead, including increasing mass mobilisation experience exchange and personnel training.
They showed their determination to effectively carry out the signed cooperation agreement as well as the outcomes of the recent talks between the chairperson of the Mass Mobilisation Commission and the LFNC President, thereby contributing to the unceasing consolidation of the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.
During their working trip to Vietnam, the LFNC delegation also paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, had meetings with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and the Vietnam Farmers’ Union Central Committee, and visited some “smart mass mobilisation” models in Hanoi and Ninh Binh province./.