Vietnam, Laos’s peace committees eye stronger ties
Chairman of the Vietnam Peace Committee Uong Chu Luu on October 5 held talks with visiting Vice Chairman of the Lao National Assembly and Chairman of the Lao Committee for Peace and Solidarity Sommad Pholsena, during which the two sides discussed ways to advance ties.
They updated each other on the socio-economic development of their countries, and exchanged views on regional and global issues as well as their cooperation.
Vietnam attaches importance to partnership between the two committees, said Luu who is former NA Vice Chairman. The two sides have been active contributors to the close and loyal friendship between Vietnam and Laos, he noted, adding that they have exchanged delegations annually, ramped up communications, and closely coordinated in promoting people-to-people exchange activities.
He suggested the two committees play a more active role to make the bilateral cooperation more diverse, practical and effective on the occasion of the Vietnam – Laos, Laos – Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022.
The committees should not only maintain high-level delegation exchanges but also strengthen collaboration and support for each other in people-to-people diplomacy activities, such as the World Social Forum, Asia – Europe People’s Forum and ASEAN People’s Forum, the official continued
He emphasised that the two sides have been closely working together within the framework of the World Peace Council (WPC), particularly to prepare for the 22nd WPC Assembly to be hosted by Vietnam this November. They are looking into the possibility of jointly conducting multiple projects on addressing war aftermaths and mine actions, and promoting Vietnamese culture and tourism in Laos and vice versa, Luu unveiled.
Pholsena, for his part, pledged that the Lao side will further educate its people on the special friendship between the two countries and better preserve the long-standing ties while accelerating bilateral cultural exchange, trade and tourism promotion.
He said he hopes the two sides will conduct more activities to boost people-to-people exchange in the coming time./.