At the symposium (Photo: VNA)

- Nguyen Xuan Thang, Chairman of the Central Theory Council and General Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, is leading a delegation to the New York, Boston, Washington DC and San Francisco in the US from July 7-17 to discuss theoretical development of Marxism in today’s era.In New York, the delegation joined US theorists and scholars of the New York University at a symposium on the values and significance of Marxism.The symposium helped participants understand more about the consciousness of Marxist theory and the application of the theory into the renewal and development cause in Vietnam.In Boston, Thang met with Nam Pham, Assistant Secretary for Business Development at Massachusetts state, during which they discussed the possibility of cooperation in science and technology between the two sides.The delegation exchanged views on innovation, technology and investment cooperation with several leading officials and experts of the Massachusetts Office of International Trade and Investment.It also participated in a symposium with leaders and scholars of Harvard University, discussing the movement trend in the global supply chain and challenges facing Vietnam.-VNA