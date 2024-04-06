Politics Party, State leaders join Lao traditional festival Vietnamese Party and State leaders joined the celebration of the Lao traditional festival Bunpimay held at the Lao embassy in Hanoi on April 6.

Politics Vietnam condemns attack on Iranian embassy in Syria Vietnam condemns the attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria. All the buildings of diplomatic representative and consular offices must be respected and protected according to international law.

Politics Delegations extend greetings to Cambodia on Chol Chnam Thmey Several Vietnamese delegations have visited and extended greetings to Cambodia ministries, sectors and localities on the occasion of traditional New Year Chol Chnam Thmey, which falls in mid-April.

Politics Deputy Foreign Minister works with associations in Japan Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang had working sessions with the Association of Nikkei & Japanese Abroad and the Vietnamese Business Association in Japan (VJBA) in Tokyo on April 4.