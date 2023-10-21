Following a challenging period marked by declining orders, seafood producers and exporters have experienced a surge in activity from September onwards, largely due to the recovery of orders for the year-end festive season.

Particularly, the number of orders from China is higher than the same period last year.

Other key markets such as Japan, the EU, and the US have also shown signs of order recovery.

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers said in September, Vietnam’s aquatic exports reached 862 million USD, equivalent to that in the same period last year.

The recovery was seen in the US, China and the EU markets with a year-on-year increase of between 4 and 17%.

In the first nine months of this year, the export revenue of shrimp was 2.55 billion USD, a year-on-year decline of 25%.

However, recovery signs have been seen in recent months, with increasing demands in the two major markets of the US and China as well as other markets such as Japan, Australia and Canada.

Meanwhile, tuna exports have also increased to a similar level at the same time last year, while tra fish exports have gradually recovered in many markets such as China, Mexico, Brazil, the Netherlands, the UK and the US./.

VNA